White elephants? Neki Ki Deewar beckons

Mumbai: Are you worried about unused things lying around the house? Now, you can donate them to the city’s newest Neki Ki Deewar at Mumbai Central station. The wall, located near the office of the Divisional Railway Manager, is being maintained by the Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) and has been open for donations since January 10.

The response has simply been overwhelming, say members of the welfare organisation. Renu Jain, president, WRWWO, said, “I came across the idea on WhatsApp. I found it appealing, as did other members. We found this spot to be very accessible.” To ensure that the hooks on the wall are in place and functional, members keep a check.

The wall, they say, is open to all. “Anyone who wishes to help the needy can place their unused articles like clothes, bedsheets, shoes next to the wall,” Richa Pandey, secretary, WRWWO, says. The only rule is, the articles have to be clean. “We have put up the rules, but we can make exceptions for people with genuine reasons,” adds Priti Kohli, a member.

Encouraged by the response, the organisation is planning on more such walls in the city.

The Neki Ki Deewar is already a success story in other cities including Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur and Varanasi, and in many countries as well.