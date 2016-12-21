Where is Osho’s original will, HC asks government

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed government pleader Sandeep Shinde to find out and inform the court about the original will made by spiritual guru Osho.

A Division Bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Revati Mohite Dere was hearing a criminal petition filed by Yogesh Thakkar, who has been a disciple of Osho since 1989, and is the managing trustee of Osho Friends Foundation, a public charitable trust.

Advocate Pradeep Huvnur said, ‘A will was created as an afterthought and produced 23 years after the death of Osho under suspicious circumstances.’

The petition said some foreigners have smuggled out Osho’s work, articles and yoga meditation techniques. The court adjourned the matter to January 25.