When every day must be payday (if you’re lucky)

Mumbai: For the salaried class, the first pay day since demonetisation meant long queues at banks and ATMS to withdraw their own money. But for those in the city who earn a living as daily wage labourers, it was one more day of uncertainty and .

Daily-wage-earners make up a significant chunk of Mumbai’s population. From porters and transporters working for traders and retailers and in the dockyard, to casual labour in shops and stores to street construction workers to the doers of odd jobs and providers of small services like household repairs and maintenance, these are an important part of the city’s economy. And since they are almost exclusively paid in cash, the shortage of currency has hot them hard.

“There is a sudden fall in the business of all around the city,” says Popat Deshmukh , secretary of the Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi Transport & General Kamgar Union. “The labourers are finding it difficult to find any work.” Mr. Deshmukh says that though wages are distributed by the employers to all registered wage earners of the mathadi labour board through bank transactions and that they are receiving payments on time, the average payments have decreased over November.

Vishwas Patil, a labourer who works at Masjid Bunder and Bhiwandi says that he knows of fellow labourers who have seen drops of around 40 per cent in their earnings “When first we used to receive around Rs.20000 a month, we have received just around Rs.7000 now.” He says that those how give them work — shopkeepers, merchants — have themselves been hit by the shortage, and are therefore not hiring labour.

Badaruddin Khan who is 50 and earns a living hauling good on a handcart, says that he used to received cash payments on the 10th of every month, but, “after demonitisation, I faced petty cash issues like everybody else. It doesn’t bother me”. He is yet to receive this month’s cash and hopes there won’t be more issues with the payment. But Abbas Ali, 30, another handcart-puller in the Crawford Market area, who gets all his payments in cash, is seriously worried about getting paid at all.

Tripati Kisan Galvi, who works as a labourer in the Masjid Bunder transport area is worried: he is under pressure to pay back loans, pay his rent and pay for his two children’s school and college expenses. Muhammad Talib, 44, Taxi driver said “I used to earn around Rs.1000-1200 a day. There hasn’t been a change in the income, but [drivers who are part of] services like Ola which have online payments earning more.” Abraham Ali, 35, a truck driver in the Crawford Market areas said he had been paid the previous month, but all in the defunct Rs. 1000 notes: “I had to stand in queue to get them exchanged but I got it exchanged. But this month am not even sure of the payment and how will I receive it.”

The writers are interns with The Hindu