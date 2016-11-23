We are always at risk, but are better prepared today: Maharashtra ATS chief

more-in

With just three days to go for the eighth anniversary of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, which left 166 dead and more than 200 injured, The Hindu speaks to Additional Director General of Police Atulchandra Kulkarni, chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, about the threat perception today, the preparedness to handle it, the lessons learned from 26/11, and the changing perception of terror from the enemy across border as well as the enemy within, thanks to the Islamic State.

Eight years after the attacks, how would you evaluate the threat perception to the country, to the State and to the city in particular today?

We are always at risk, especially Mumbai, because, as cliched as this may sound, it is the financial hub of the country. Even the State is at risk because there are a lot of sensitive installations in Maharashtra. One of the objectives of terrorist organisations is to hit where it hurts the most. The threat perception will always be high. But today we are much better prepared to deal with such an attack. We have the National Security Guard (NSG) hub in Mumbai, the Force One and Standard Operating Procedures in place to call them in immediately. The Force One undertakes one exercise per week and is hugely well trained.

Such attacks teach us a lot of lessons. They give rise to soul searching, make us take a closer look at the gaps in our system, and all our preparedness today is a fall out of 26/11. We now have the Multi Agency Centre where there is detailed and timely sharing of information on a regular basis. There is also better synergy now between the Centre and the state, and the public is also more aware than before.

What I have also observed is that everything that happens in the domain of terror seems to have a Mumbai connection. A lot of money flows through the city and there is always a lot of migration, which offers anonymity. Terrorist groups find this to be a fertile situation and tend to capitalise on it.

How much of the terror threat in today’s time is real, and how much of it is a perceived threat or the result of propaganda of right wing or other such groups?

The threat is definitely real, and will be real in the future as well. As for right wing propaganda, the ATS was formed in 2004, and from 2006 we started registering cases, beginning with the Aurangabad Arms Haul. Since then there have been a lot of cases which have gone to trial and we have had convictions in most of them. Nobody can say that all of those arrested in these cases were framed.

While terrorist organisations like the LeT and the Islamic State have a face and many details about them are known, little is known about the Indian Mujahideen in such terms. How much do we know about the IM today?

The IM still needs to be watched. There are a lot of IM cadres and sympathisers on the ground but there is no strong, active leadership.

There have been quite a few arrests in the last one year alone of people alleged to have links with the IS. Some of these are even alleged to have assembled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in their houses after being tutored online by their IS handlers. Is the threat from within bigger today than the threat from without?

There is still a definite threat from outside, the attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed at Pathankot being a case in point. What makes the IS more challenging is the way they radicalise youth. Earlier, one needed to travel out of the country and undergo training, which required a lot of time as well as guts on part of the prospective recruits. Now, the IS can transform someone into a completely different person in a matter of months.

What has the interrogation of these arrested accused revealed about the reach of the IS and its apparent ability to radicalise youth in India through the internet?

The radicalisation of the Parbhani youths occurred over all of three months. The first accused to be arrested, Naseerbin Chaus, was first contacted by his handlers in the month of January and by March, he had already been given his mission. That is why it is important to get to such people before they do any damage.

What is also significant is that the IS seems to have a battery of people watching out for anyone who dabbles in religious or extremist content online. The first contact is from someone claiming to be based in a far off country, like say Finland. After setting the ground for radicalising him, this person will turn the recruit over to someone based in South Asia, who has a better understanding of the Indian psyche, to finish the job. The IS also has a strong Public Relations mechanism. At one point, they were sending material of extraordinarily good quality, which claimed that the ‘Caliphate’ has fully functional schools and health services, and that the recruits will be very well taken care of.

Dr. Zakir Naik’s IRF was recently banned by the central government for extolling actions of known terrorists and promoting a communal divide in the country. Are there many such lesser known preachers at local level who are giving rise to a similar sentiment among the people of their community?

What happened with Zakir Naik did not happen overnight. It happened over a long period of time. There may be more such people but till they don't cross the line and break the law, we can not take action against them.

There are periodic reports of young men who were leaning towards extremist thought being ‘counselled’ by the ATS. How many such youth have we counselled over the last one or two years? What are the insights gained during these counselling sessions?

We have counselled a couple of dozen such youths over the last two years. It is a protracted process where we involve the community, the clergy and the family of the person. The family takes the first step in coordination with us, and the clergy dispels any grievances that he might have in terms of religion. We only step into the picture when the person is ready and willing to speak to the authorities, and when he is fully assured that our objective is not to simply put him behind the bars. Involving the family works wonders. If we can make the person aware that his family will face disgrace and a lot of problems if he does anything extreme, our job is done. The person has to realise that while he is off chasing a utopian concept, his family will face some very real problems.