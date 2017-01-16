Warm weather? No sweat, say Ladakh runners

more-in

MUMBAI: Jigmet Dolma carried a giant cheque for Rs. 3,00,000 and training partner from Ladakh, Tsetan Dolkar, balanced another over-sized cheque for Rs. 2,25,000 in tiny hands, after winning third and fourth place respectively among Indian women marathoners competing in the elite category at the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017. Both trained under city-based coach Savio D’Souza. The latter ran in the veterans half-marathon (60-plus) for men, then sought out his trainees to check on their physical condition.

The ex-India international distance runner will run with the Ladakh teenagers again for a month. “Jigmet and Tsetan will stay back in Mumbai for training. Both have some time to go before reaching their peak. I believe both girls can be India material in three to five years. In Ladakh, where they come from, temperature is below zero. I want them to be comfortable running in warmer conditions” said Savio.

Jigmet clocked three hours, 14 minutes, 38 seconds on her second SCMM appearance, her first in the elite category. Tsetan, also 24, finished five seconds behind, beaten by a final burst from her training partner. “The timing can come down to three hours with proper preparation. I won’t ask them to chase the African runners, but an Indian best performance is within reach,” he said.

Founder of Savio Stars club, he was approached by Ladakh-based C Motup Goba of Rimo Expeditions, a firm involved in promoting adventure travels in north-eastern belt. “Motup got in touch via a mutual friend, Kaushik from Himalayan Trekkers, a fellow runner from Mumbai. After two trips to Ladakh to see Jigmet and Tsetan run long distance at high-altitutde, I realised that speed work needed to be done and gave them a training programme.”

The teenagers train together and Sunday morning on race day, ran alongside each other. “I told them not to get carried away by the Africans striding ahead in a pack or other Indians trying to keep pace. Jigmet and Tsetan followed the plan. I am happy they trusted my advice,” he said, adding: “Our next step is to bring down their time to three hours. Both have age on their side and work hard.”

The teenagers from Ladakh plan to join the police force back home in the snow-covered mountains and long-distance running fits in with their lifestyle. Motup, who sponsored their Mumbai stay last year for the marathon, hopes to use marathons to promote adventure sports in the north-east region. “You need popular faces to convey a message and get people interested. I am looking ahead to them running for India, with support from Savio D’Souza.” Rupees from running come in handy.