Uddhav offers support to farmers opposing e-way

MUMBAI: In a snub to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting with farmers from Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, who are protesting against the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Supercommunication Expressway, assuring them that he would not allow them to be displaced.

A delegation of Shiv Sena ministers and MLAs will soon visit the farmers and promise them not to harm their interests.

The 710-km, eight-lane expressway project, estimated to cost around Rs. 46,000 crore, is considered to be a pet project of Mr. Fadnavis. It aims at providing connectivity across districts like Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Thane. The corridor will also witness the development of 24 new townships.

The Hindu, on December 13, had reported how the Chief Minister’s office had received a complaint from the Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti (SSS) along with land documents detailing the names of government officers who have purchased around 700 acres of land parcels near the proposed expressway and the planned townships adjacent to it.

“We informed Mr. Thackeray how our fertile land parcels face the threat of being lost to the project, and how the whole design of the project is mapped to benefit certain government officers who have already purchased large tracts of land. He assured us this wouldn’t be allowed to happen and he would personally look in to the matter,” said SSS convener Baban Harane.

According to a senior Sena leader who was present at the meeting, Mr. Thackeray assured the farmers of complete support. “Even though the party is in power, it will not blindly support any infrastructure project, especially if it hurting the interests of farmers. We support development, but if it destroys lives of thousands of farmers, then the party will oppose it,” Mr. Thackeray reportedly told the farmers.

The Shiv Sena, which has often aired its grivances about the “secondary treatment” it receives from the BJP, is likely to follow up on the issue. The project falls under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), of which Sena MLA Eknath Shinde is the minister.

Mr. Harane said that the farmers’ body has been making repeated representations to the government, asking it not to go ahead with the new road but instead widen the existing Mumbai-Nasik highway, which would reduce the land to be acquired. “The government is moving ahead under pressure from certain officers who have vested interests,” he alleged.