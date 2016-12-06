Uber driver takes Navi Mumbai girl ‘for a ride’

more-in

A Navi Mumbai resident took to Facebook to narrate a disturbing experience she allegedly had with an Uber cab driver whom she hired last week.

The post, shared by Sushmita Balasubramanian, describes her ride that she booked from Khar on Thursday, with her residence in Belapur as the destination.

“My brother booked the cab for me and I got into the cab at 8.10 p.m. along with a kitten that I was taking for foster care. The first thing that made me suspicious was his [driver’s] body language, as he kept turning around fully in his seat to talk to me four to five times, and even kept staring for some seconds after the conversation was over. I avoided talking to him after this,” Ms. Balasubramanian told The Hindu.

The driver ignored her instructions to take a right from the Bandra Kurla Complex and went straight instead. Ms. Balasubramanian was continuously consulting online maps and telling the driver that he had taken a longer route, but the driver allegedly kept claiming that his route was better in terms of traffic.

“The driver did the same thing again, going straight instead of taking a right to take the Ghatkopar flyover, which would have taken us straight to Mankhurd. When I protested, he told me that he would take me through Airoli. By this time, the estimated time of the ride went from 10 p.m. initially to 10.45 p.m. I kept telling him to take a U-turn and take the Ghatkopar flyover, and he kept saying there was no U-turn. We even passed two turns during this time,” she said.

During this time, Ms. Balasubramanian had put out a message in a WhatsApp group of her friends saying that her Uber driver was behaving strangely. The message reached her brother, who tried calling her, but her cellphone was on silent mode and she was busy taking care of her kitten as well as keeping an eye on which route the driver was taking. During this time, he also allegedly switched off his GPS indicator for a short while.

“I later learned that my brother had tried to call the driver several times, which he ignored. My brother then informed the police as well as Uber authorities, and the driver also ignored calls from police officials and his own superiors. Ultimately, I figured out that he was just roaming around in the Powai – Vikhroli area, and I furiously told him to stop,” said Ms Balasubramanian.

Ms Balasubramanian then got off the cab, took a taxi and reached her Belapur residence at 11:00 pm, after which she sent an email to Uber complaining about the driver, to which Uber claimed that the driver had stuck to the route. She then wrote about the incident on Facebook on Sunday, and the post was shared 24 times, and received over 100 reactions, after which Uber contacted her again, telling her that they would speak to the driver and get back to her.

There was no response from Uber despite email and tweets seeking a reaction to the incident.