Two cash seizures in Mumbai, Thane

Two seizures of cash were reported in Mumbai and Thane on Thursday, and the police stations concerned are conducting inquiries into the incidents.

In the first case, which occured in the Chheda Nagar area in Ghatkopar, the Tilak Nagar police intercepted a Nissan Sunny car and found Rs. 10.10 crore in two jute sacks inside the vehicle.

“The currency includes old notes of Rs. 500 worth Rs. 10 crore and new notes of Rs. 2,000 worth Rs. 10 lakh. The trio inside the vehicle, who are with the Vaidyanath Urban Cooperative Bank, have said that they were transportng the currency from the Pimpri Chinchwad branch of the bank to its Ghatkopar Branch. We are verifyng their claims,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahaji Umap, Zone VI.

The Tilak Nagar police have now contacted the bank authorities and asked them to submit their records from both the Pimpri Chinchwad Branch as well as the Ghatkopar branch so that further inquiries can be made into the matter.

Meanwhile, in Kalyan, the Khadakpada police seized Rs. 21.22 lakh in old Rs. 500 as well as the new Rs. 2,000 notes and detained two men in connection with the seizure. “The duo were riding Honda Activa scooters and had the cash in bags. Preliminary inquiries indicate that they were running a currency exchange racket, and we have contacted the Income Tax department, who will be conducting further inquiries into the matter,” said Police Inspector Sukhada Narkar, Thane Police spokesperson.