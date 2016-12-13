Trustee booked in cheating case

more-in

Mahendra Bhai Pavesha, a trustee of a Jain temple, has been booked by the police for allegedly stealing a 330-kg silver chariot and asking two employees to smelt it into bricks.

The 60-year-old temple has 15 managing trustees. Mr. Pavesha is also the secretary. In 2013, the trustees decided to smelt the existing chariot and buy a new one. According to Pareshbhai Dami, a trustee, the chariot was in the godown and there was no further action on the decision. By then Pavesha too had stopped visiting the temple due to health problems. Two months ago, the trustees opened the godown in the presence of other office-bearers. “We were shocked to find the chariot missing,” Mr. Dami said.

He said “Mr. Pavesha kept the keys to the godown, but denied knowing anything about the chariot. Later, the trustees decided to lodge a police complaint. In November, we submitted a complaint to the Borivali police. The police found Mr. Pavesha had instructed a temple employee, Arjun, to take the chariot and get it smelted. Arjun has been associated with this temple for more than 10 years.” Arjun in his statement admitted to smelting the chariot and converting it into silver bricks. Mr. Pavesha allegedly asked Arjun to deliver it to a jeweller in Borivali, Mr. Dami added.

The Borivali police has registered an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) against Mr. Pavesha, but no arrest has been made yet. DCP (Zone IX), Vikram Deshmane, said, “ We will arrest him soon.”

The writer is a freelance journalist