True Voter app aims to bring more transparency

In an attempt to make the election process more transparent, the State Election Commission (SEC) is all set to launch the ‘True Voter’ mobile application which will not only let citizens check voters’ lists but can also keep a tab on election expenditure by of candidates contesting polls from their wards. The service will presently be available for local body polls. An SEC official said, “The application is ready to use and we have had test runs for it. It will be available for citizens in a week’s time. Anyone can download it to their mobile phone, and will be a step towards a transparent election process.”

The app offers nine services, including searching the voter list, candidates’ visions, their poll expenses and a polling booth locator.

An interesting feature of the app is ‘Secure Your Vote’, which helps the voter to protect his or her identity to avoid impersonation during polling using a security question, and instances of bogus voting can be reported via the app, the SEC official said.

Through Voters’ Voice, voters can register their expectations from candidates, which will be visible to the candidate who is using the app.

In an effort to ease interaction between voters and candidates, the ‘Add Reference’ button allows the voter to add candidates’ numbers as reference points. Candidates can also view and download list of such voters for correspondence. “This is a first-of-its-kind experiment by us, and we expect positive response from voters,” the official said.