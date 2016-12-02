Transgenders march to spread AIDS awareness

more-in

About 200 people took part in a march led by members of the transgender community in Kalyan (West) and volunteers working for the rehabilitation of children of commercial sex workers staged street plays in the city on Thursday to mark World AIDS Day. The two-hour-long march from the Commissioner’s Bungalow to Birla College was organised by local NGO Navodaya Movement with Birla College and Kinnar Asmita, an organisation working with the transgender community.

The march expressed solidarity with people living with AIDS, called for efforts to intensify HIV prevention and highlighted issues that prevent transgenders from being part of mainstream society.

Mujra Bakash, a transgender rights activist with Kinnar Asmita, said, “Few understand our problems and the lack of support we get as a community. We are deprived of our rights and are denied what we deserve, even though they are guaranteed by law. We are not born to beg, we are forced to. We are not victims of AIDS, but victims of the system.”

Organisations such as Holy Cross Hospital, Kalyan Ecumenical Association, Catholic Health Association of India participated in the march. Dr. Jossy Varghese, Vice-Principal, Birla College; Dolly James, Senior Consultant, Navodaya Movement; Paornima Gabhale, TG Program Officer, Navodaya Movement; and Rev. Abin Srambical, Director, Navodaya Movement, addressed a public meeting at Birla College after the march.

Earlier in the day, around 25 children from Navjeevan Centre, an NGO that rescues and rehabilitates children of commercial sex workers, performed a Marathi street play at Vashi and Kalyan (W) railway stations to send out their message ‘Spread Love, Not AIDS’.