Traders, hoteliers meet CM, seek tax incentive package

MUMBAI: A delegation of traders and hoteliers on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a tax incentive package for three months to bring business back on track, and seeking his intervention to address the shortage of notes.

“All retailers have welcomed the Prime Minister’s historic decision. But, business of retailers and wholesalers in Maharashtra has taken a hit due to the shortage of currency notes and lack of enthusiasm among customers as their priority is not to shop in such a scenario except for emergencies,” said Viren Shah, president, Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA).

Accompanying the FRTWA were representatives of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR). “We requested the State to accept old notes while renewing hotel permits, the process which takes place in December. We also urged the government to ensure sufficient notes with smaller denominations are out in market,” said Adarsh Shetty of AHAR.

The associations have submitted their suggestions, including a tax incentive package under which the State brings down VAT, tax on electricity bills, petrol and diesel. They also sought reduction in ticket fares of BEST buses, trains, removal of charges on using debit and credit cards at shops and restaurants, and special counter for shopkeepers at the RBI for changing Rs. 2,000 note.

Mr. Fadnavis has agreed to convey these demands to the Centre.