Those against demonetisation are anti-nationals: Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an election rally in Ratnagiri town of Konkan on Sunday termed the opponents of demonetisation as anti-nationals.

“The decision of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is historic. Freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to make India independent. Those who are supporting demonetisation are freedom fighters for economic independence...There are people who are opposing the move. They are nothing but anti-nationals,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

The CM went on to compare the plight of citizens facing the cash crunch to the Army jawans. “Our jawans stand at the border to protect the country. They do not have any personal animosity with Pakistan. If they can do it, can’t you suffer for 50 days for the country’s benefit?”

Reacting to his comments, the Congress said declaring the opposition as anti-national is nothing but an attempt to shift the democratic country towards dictatorship. “For the last two years, the Sangh parivar and the BJP have been playing the game of patriotism. All those who are talking against Mr. Modi are being termed anti-nationals. Protesting the irresponsible government and lousy bureaucracy cannot be anti-national,” said party spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

He said the government has taken the decision without proper homework and adequate measures. “The actual black money hoarders are out in the open, but common citizens are standing in queues to withdraw their honestly-earned money.”