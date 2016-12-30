This New Year’s Eve, be prepared for tight security

more-in

Mumbai: To ensure tight security on New Year’s Eve, the city police will be deploying all of its 55,000 personnel and will also be calling in reserve forces. With a festival atmosphere expected on the night of December 31, the police are viewing it as sensitive due to the high threat perception associated with the city following several terror attacks in recent years.

Earlier this year, an Islamic State module was busted across the country, including in rural Maharashtra. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state-level law enforcement agencies had arrested over 20 members of the Junood-al-Khalifa-e-Hind (Army of the Caliph in India), and investigations had revealed that the Islamic State module’s Syria-based handlers had ordered them to conduct terror strikes in India instead of joining the fight in Iraq. A similar module busted by the State ATS in Parbhani had also been instructed to conduct terror attacks in during festive seasons.

“It has become increasingly evident that the IS has shifted its focus from enticing youth to join the fight in Iraq to training them to disrupt the peace in their own countries, which makes us the situation all the more vulnerable to threats from within. New Year's Eve is one occasion when thousands of people will be out on the streets and a terror strike during such a time could have tragic results,” a senior police officer said.

DCP Ashok Dudhe, spokesperson, Mumbai Police, said popular commercial establishments favoured by revellers, open spaces such as grounds, beaches and promenades will be secured by the police. “Nakabandis will be set up on roads leading up to such spots and vehicles will be subjected to searches. We have called for 13 companies of the State Reserve Police Force to assist us, who will be enforcing security at all vital installations in the city.”

He added that permissions have not been given for boat parties this year due to security reasons. “The Special Branch and the Crime Branch have been entrusted with anti-terror measures and they will be on ground, gathering intelligence. Anti-Terror Cells at all police stations have already been active in this regard over the past few days,” Mr. Dudhe said.

The Mumbai Police top brass are in constant touch with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Central intelligence agencies to gauge threat levels, and inputs are being shared on a daily basis, officials said. Meanwhile, the Anti-Narcotics Cell will be deploying special teams to curb drug-peddling, while police stations will be deploying special all-women teams to deal with incidents of crimes against women, said officers.

“Places which witness high footfalls will be a priority for this year’s bandobast,” a senior officer said.

Cops approach bars

In a bid to prevent incidents of drunk driving this New Year’s Eve, the traffic police have asked bar owners and managers to discourage patrons who have consumed more than what is permitted under the Motor Vehicles Act. They have also been asked to arrange for taxis and drivers in such situations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Milind Bharambe said, “We have suggested all the hotels owner in Mumbai to take responsibility for their customers and not allow them to drive if they have consumed too much liquor.”