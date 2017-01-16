Mumbai

Thank you for patience: David Guetta

French DJ David Guetta performs at a concert at BKC on Sunday. — photo: PTI  

Mumbai: International DJ David Guetta finally performed in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon at the ‘Sunburn Arena’ event.

The concert was earlier planned at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation refused permission. It was then shifted to Reliance Jio Garden at BKC. But, it again ran into trouble as the police denied permission for the show on Friday.

“We deserve this party. It has been such a journey. I am thankful we can finally do it. Thank you for your patience, for coming so early today,” Mr. Guetta said before starting his gig at around 2 p.m.

The 49-year-old Grammy-award winning music star played songs like Hey Mama and Don’t worry child.

The French DJ enthralled a crowd of over 2,000 for nearly 90 minutes. He ended the gig by playing chartbuster Without You. “I hope it was worth it for you because it’s for me. I could never do all this without you. Thank you so much India, I love you,” he said.

