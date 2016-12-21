Tendulkar masterclass for Mumbai lads

more-in

MUMBAI: Ever since emerging on the cricketing horizons almost three decades ago, Sachin Tendulkar has been billed as the successor to the great Sunil Gavaskar in Mumbai’s glorious tradition of batsmanship. The master batsman has followed in the footsteps of the original Little Master even after calling it a day to his stint on the field.

Till recently, Gavaskar would drop by whenever he was in his home town and learnt that the Mumbai team was training somewhere in the city. In recent years, Tendulkar has taken over the mantle from Gavaskar. As a result, it didn’t come as a surprise when Tendulkar attended Mumbai’s last training session before the Ranji Trophy knockouts. The team will leave for Raipur on Wednesday morning to take on Hyderabad in the quarter-finals.

Tendulkar spent well over two hours with Aditya Tare and Co. as the squad culminated its preparations for the knockouts at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex facility. While Tendulkar watched the proceedings from a close quarter, he suggested a few finer details to coach Chandrakant Pandit.

At the end of the intense nets sessions, the 43-year-old legendary batsman delivered a pep talk to the team, which includes many players who are still getting accustomed to plying their trade in first-class cricket. While the squad listened to him in rapt attention, the interaction will definitely make them even keener to defend the Ranji Trophy crown.

Coach Pandit was overwhelmed with Tendulkar’s gesture. “He has always made an effort to spend as much time with the Mumbai team as possible. We couldn’t have asked for a better boost to our morale than interacting with him,” Pandit told The Hindu.

Ever since retiring from international cricket in November 2013, Tendulkar has constantly kept in touch with the Mumbai players and teams. In 2014-15, he egged the team on immediately after the team started its Ranji Trophy campaign on a disastrous note, with a defeat against Jammu & Kashmir at Wankhede Stadium. Last year, he inaugurated Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy preparatory camp and offered a word of advice to the bunch.

Since then, Tendulkar has been in touch with some of Mumbai’s top performers, including Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni — not to mention India regulars Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.