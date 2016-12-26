Teens arrested for kidnap, murder of 3-year-old girl

more-in

Mumbai: The J.J. Marg police on Sunday booked two teenagers for allegedly kidnapping their neighbour’s three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, killing her, and then trying to get her father to pay ransom.

Investigations revealed that one of the two accused, who are 16 years old, strangled the victim at his house even as her mother was looking for her outside.

Junera Khan used to stay with her family at Kazipura in Nagpada. She went missing while playing outside her residence on the evening of December 5. After looking for her all evening, her parents approached the J.J. Marg police, who registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons.

The next morning, Junera’s father received a call asking for Rs. 1 crore as ransom in exchange for her, and acting on the police’s instructions, he started negotiating with the caller.

“We shortlisted residents of 15 to 16 houses around Junera’s. We then found out about their movements on December 5, and cross-checked this with other residents. A 16-year-old boy, who stays next door to Junera, and a friend of his, stood out as possible suspects because of their nervous demeanour and the fact that Junera often went to the first suspect’s residence to play,” said an officer, who was part of the investigating team.

Junera’s father, meanwhile, kept negotiating with the caller. The caller even settled on Rs. 28 lakh as the final ransom amount, and called Junera’s father to Kalwa for the exchange, but never showed up.

On Sunday, the police took the main suspect’s friend in for questioning and confronted him with their knowledge of his movements. The teenager then allegedly confessed to his involvement, and identified his friend as the mastermind, after which both the boys were booked for abduction, murder, and destruction of evidence under the IPC.

In the evening, the police recovered the victim’s body at Kazipura, and took it to J.J. Hospital for post-mortem. “The victims’s father is in the scrap business. The two accused, who stay in the same area and are college students, would frequently see visitors in expensive cars coming to her father’s shop, which led them to believe that he was financially well off and could afford to pay a hefty ransom,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Manoj Kumar Sharma.

On December 5, she came to the residence of the main accused. “The boys had procured some chloroform, having been told that it can render a person unconscious for 22 hours. When Junera entered the house, they administered a large dose of chloloform and took her to an inner room. At the same time, her mother came looking for her, and even peeped into the main accused’s residence. The boys panicked and strangled Junera using the wire of a cell phone charger,” said Mr. Sharma.

The accused have told the police that killing Junera was always the plan, as they knew she would identify them if she was released in exchange for ransom. The police will be sending them to the juvenile detention centre in Dongri. The post-mortem has confirmed that Junera was not subjected to any sexual assault.