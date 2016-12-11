Tawde’s bike may have been used during Pansare shooting

more-in

A black motorcycle owned by Dr. Virendra Tawde — the prime accused in the murder of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansare — and used by his family members to run errands for the Sanathan Sanstha, may have been the one used during the fatal shooting.

Dr. Tawde purchased the bike in 1998, his wife Nidhi told the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Pansare’s wife Uma, who was also shot at along with her husband, told the SIT that on the day of the incident “two people on one black motorcycle came in front of us, turned and started shooting. If I am shown the photos, I will identify them.”

A copy of both Ms. Pansare’s and Dr. Nidhi Tawde’s statements have been accessed by The Hindu.

In 2004, Pansare organised a march at Kolhapur against illegal activities of the head of the Shankaracharya Peedh. Soon after, Dr. Tawde, the leader of Sanathan Sanstha, took out a counter protest march.

After the 2009 bomb blast in Madgaon, Goa, both Pansare and author Narendra Dabholkar accused the Sanathan Sanstha of being involved in the attack. In response, Dr. Tawde’s organisation promised Rs. 10 crore to anyone who found evidence of Sanathan Sanstha’s involvement in the blast, and filed a defamation and a private suit against Pansare and Dabholkar, Ms. Pansare told the SIT.

In her statement to the SIT, Dr. Nidhi Tawde said she once confronted her husband upon learning that he was giving her Amisulpride, a medicine used to treat schizophrenia.

He told her that it was because she was facing “spiritual hardship.”

Asked about her involvement with the Sanathan Sanstha, she said that her husband began discussing it with her in August 1998.

He started talking about spiritualism and gave her a book titled Introduction to Spiritual Science.

One day, sometime between 2013 and 2014, Dr. Nidhi found out that the tirtha [holy water] given to her and 30-35 others daily at the Sanstha was Risperidone, an anti-psychotic drug.

The drug, Dr. Nidhi said, was given at the behest of Dr. Asha Thakur, also known as Asha Tai, from the Ramnath Ashram in Goa.