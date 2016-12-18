Task is to build new team for U.P. polls: Mahajan

joining the celebrations: MP Poonam Mahajan playing a dhol at her felicitation after she was appointed as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, on Saturday. — Photo: Vijay Bate

more-in

Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Poonam Mahajan on Saturday said the immediate task before her is to build a new team with a focus on the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Ms. Mahajan (36), daughter of late party leader Pramod Mahajan, was appointed the president of BJYM, on December 15. The first-time MP replaced Anurag Thakur, who was at the helm for over six years.

“I need to build a new team as I will be heading the organisation for the next three years. The immediate focus is elections in Uttar Pradesh, for which BJYM will start holding meetings after three months,” Ms. Mahajan said.

“As the news (about the appointment) broke, many people from U.P., who were close to my father, contacted me. It was a pleasant surprise, as he is not forgotten. His work in those days is helping me, too, to get in touch with people. I will see how it benefits the BJP in the (U.P.) Assembly elections.”

“Our approach is going to be politician-public participation, where our cadre will work as an agent of the change our elected government is bringing in. You can call it a facilitator or amplifier of the government’s decisions and policies.” — PTI