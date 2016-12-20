Tabrez’s friend Ali wired him money

more-in

Mumbai: Investigations against Tabrez Tambe, the Indian youth alleged to have joined the Islamic State, have revealed that his friend Ali, who is also wanted in the case, sent him some money through Western Union in November this year, indicating that the duo were in touch till at least last month. The Anti-Terrorism Squad has also found out that Tabrez and Ali had booked tickets to Tanzania earlier this year.

Tabrez, a native of Ratnagiri who used to stay with his brother Soud in Mumbra, left from his brother's residence in January this year telling him that he was going to Egypt as he had a job opportunity there. Soud, over subsequent conversations with Tabrez, found out that he was joining the IS, and after prolonged, vain attempts to dissaude him, approached the ATS earlier this month.

ATS officials said that Ali, who has now been identified as Saudi national Ali Al Shahri, wired some money to Tabrez last month. “Ali had sent Rs. 26,883 to Tabrez via Western Union Money Transfer on November 4 this year. We are investigating this aspect further,” said an ATS officer.

Inquiries have also revealed that Ali had transferred Rs. 4.20 lakh to Soud’s account on January 5 this year and a further sum of Rs. 97,000 on January 8 so that Soud could book air tickets for Tabrez and Ali for several journeys. These journeys include a trip from Mumbai to Cairo and a trip from Cairo to Dar-e-Salaam in Tanzania and back, and a trip from Cairo to Khartoum and back.

“We are investigating whether the duo undertook the journeys, and why they wanted to go to Dar-e-salaam,” the officer said.