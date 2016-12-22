Students, activists to petition govt.

more-in

Mumbai: A group of students and environment activists are now petitioning the Maharashtra government to stall construction of a Shivaji statue in the Arabian Sea. The petition has gathered momentum on an online platform change.org.

They said that they are irked with the ‘needless’ expenditure (read Rs. 3,500 crore) on the statue and instead urged the government to divert the funds for development activities.

“I honestly think this is a waste of taxpayers’ money. An amount of Rs. 3,600 crore is a lot of money. This money could be utilised on education, infrastructure and food. I don’t have any political leaning, but this is how I feel,” said Karishma Upadhyay, the petitioner and a former journalist.

The petition that reads ‘Stop the government from spending Rs. 3,600 (sic) crore on building the Shivaji statue in Mumbai (sic)’ is already signed by more 10,500 people online. It will be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“This is not what Shivaji would have wanted and I am sure we can find other ways to honour him,” the petition reads.

Gargi Geedh, an M.A. student who signed the petition, said, “The money could be spent on conservation of forts he had built.”

“This project can contaminate the sea water. Why waste so much money to create disturbance in ecology? If you have so much money, use it for some good cause,” said another petitioner Pravin Hande, a banker.

The petition also talks about the damage the statue will cause to the environment and the traffic situation in south Mumbai and other security concerns. “Somebody from the government will see this petition and think on it,” said Ms. Upadhyay.

“As a marine biologist, I feel concerned about the sea. Nobody knows about the marine or environmental survey conducted by the government. We cannot just trust on the findings of one survey. I think more research should be done before pouring this much money into the project,” said Gaurav Patil, who signed the petition, and is completing his masters in marine biology.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu