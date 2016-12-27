Stuck in the mud

handed-down craft: Kumbharwada houses some 600 families, most of whom are descendants of potters who migrated from Gujarat in the 1940s, seeking their fortunes in the growing metropolis. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Mumbai: In the south-eastern edge of Dharavi, thick black smoke billows out of numerous chimneys. The cool weather means that the smoke stays low, and its smell almost drowns out the odour from the open drains.

This is Kumbharwada, a 13-acre enclave that produces most of the earthernware that the city uses. The smoke is from burning wood in the kilns where the moulded clay items are fired — baked in a furnace at high temperatures — turning them into finished flowerpots, diyas, water containers and other items. Most of its residents, some 600 families, are descendants of potters who migrated from Gujarat in the 1940s, seeking their fortunes in the growing metropolis. Some of them are the sixth or seventh generation practising the handed-down craft, others are more recent migrants.

Dressed in crisp white kurta-pajama, sitting in a storage room where an array of graceful pots and vases are displayed, Hanif Galwani, gives The Hindu a quick introduction to the colony. Kumbharwada, he says, is divided into four sections, based on what they produce. One section makes planter pots, a second makes diyas and pots used in religious ceremonies, a third makes the small pots used for phirni, and small flowerpots, and the last makes large water-storage pots and drums, some with decorative moulding and taps attached.

Mr. Galwani, a father of three, is the third generation of his family to live and work in Dharavi. He is a worried man today. Almost two months after the union government decided to ban existing high-denomination notes, business is at a standstill.

“Cash flow has stopped,” Mr. Galwani says. He used to buy raw materials on a 30-day credit, but now due to the severe shortage of cash in the market, lines of credit are closed. He would usually be firing pots twice a week, but now doesn’t have the cash to pay the Rs. 4000 the process costs. While the company he supplies pots to pays him via electronic bank transfer, the eight daily-wage workers he employs don’t have bank accounts, and he hasn’t been able to get his hands on enough currency to pay them since November 8; the daily withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 for a current account, he says, makes it virtually impossible to operate.

“Acha hua Diwali sukoon se nikal gayi [Thankfully Diwali went by with ease],” he says. The festival of lights is peak season for the colony, where each unit makes and sells around 3000 diyas every day. The revenue from then is still keeping his family afloat, combined with whatever he earns off the sale of the stock of pots that were made before the demonetisation announcement. He is surviving on that old stock, he says, and is unable to make anything new until the situation improves, and is stressed about what will happen when those are all sold.

He says everyone in the business — almost a thousand families, including Kumbharwada’s residents and those who depend on the pottery trade directly or indirectly — is in a similar plight.

Demonetisation, Mr. Galwani says, may have been a good move to deal with those people who have stacks of black money, “but small-scale workers like me are suffering big time.” If withdrawal limits are not increased, and more currency does not come into the market, he says, many will lose their livelihoods: “Ye kaale dhan ke chakkar mein berozgari badh jaegi! [In this chase of black money, unemployment will increase!]”

In a nearby unit, Harshaben is one of many women busy moulding clay. She manipulates the wet earth as easily as she would knead dough for chapattis, and dismisses this reporter’s questions without so much as a pause: “Apne liye thodi na kiya hain; desh ke liye kiya hain (He, Modi, has not done this for himself; it’s for the betterment of the nation).”

A passer-by, also a resident of the colony, chips in: “We are surviving because our mothers or wives are either doing household work in other people’s homes or going to make rotis for catering companies.”