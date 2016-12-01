State soon to have standardised app to contact police

more-in

MUMBAI: Maharashtra will soon have a standard mobile application for the public to contact the police at the time of need.

“A number of offices of Superintendent of Police or commissioners have developed their own applications which can be used to contact the nearby police station or the traffic police. But, these initiatives are geographically limited,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) K.P. Bakshi.

These applications deal with women safety, missing children, persons in distress, and traffic-related issues. “The different features need to be integrated and standardised so that the entire State will have one application for all such services,” said Mr. Bakshi.

The government has appointed consultation firms to examine all the existing applications. The consultants are expected to complete the work before June 2017.