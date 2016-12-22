State gives more bite to its Aadhaar Bill

more-in

Addressing concerns over the security of the Aadhaar project, the Maharashtra government has made its version of the Aadhaar Bill more stringent than the parent act passed by Lok Sabha in March. The Maharashtra Aadhaar (Target Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2016, makes it mandatory for card holders to undergo ‘authentication or furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number’, which is not the case with the central Act, officials said.

Senior officials said the State Bill seeks to provide proof of possession of Aadhaar as a ‘sole identifier’ for delivery of benefits. “We wanted the Maharashtra Bill to be targeting the right persons and beneficiaries and make it as foolproof as possible. While the central Act does that too, it does not put as much onus of proof on Aadhaar card holder as much as we have asked for in our Bill,” a senior official of the State government said.

The Bill was passed recently in the winter session of Assembly in Nagpur. However, the Bill leaves a window open for individuals who have not been assigned an Aadhaar number. Such individuals shall be offered alternative and viable means of identification for delivery of subsidies, benefits or services. “Our Bill does not deviate and digress from the core objective of the Bill as passed by the Centre,” State Chief Secretary, Swadheen Kshatriya, said.

The Lok Sabha had on March 11, 2016, passed the Aadhaar bill to give legislative authenticity to the Aadhaar numbers being assigned by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Since inception, the UIDAI has been mired in controversies over questions of breach of right of privacy, and other security concerns.

Senior officials said they have tried addressing these concerns in the State Bill. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, enlisting the objectives of the Bill, said the failure to identify individuals beyond reasonable doubt has proved to be a major hindrance for successful implementation of welfare programmes. “This has been a concern for the programmes related to welfare of certain categories of persons, such as women and children, migrant workers, senior citizens, tribals, [among others]. In the absence of a credible system to authenticate identity of the beneficiaries, it is difficult to ensure [that] subsidies reach the intended beneficiaries,” he said.