Soon Aadhaar will be must for welfare benefits

more-in

MUMBAI: The State is in the process of introducing a bill, which will mandate Aadhaar as the only identity proof to receive financial benefits and subsidies from the government. The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal, and the bill will be presented in the winter session of the legislature in Nagpur.

According to the government, around 10.96 crore people have registered for Aadhaar, which is approximately 92 per cent. “We have almost completed registration of the entire adult population. Our next steps will be the registration of those in the 0-18 age group,” said an official.

The government has around 161 schemes and the funds approved for these run into around Rs. 4,322 crore. “If we opt for the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode, we can minimise the fraud beneficiaries,” said the official. According to an estimate, the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for the financial benefits has helped save Rs. 36,500 crore.

In another decision, the government sanctioned the DBT policy for transferring funds directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries. As per the earlier policy, the government used to provide fodder, farm tools, pesticides, seeds, power pumps and textbooks to the beneficiaries.

“This decision will ensure that the government benefits are delivered on time and directly. No government departments will now engage in buying goods,” said Finance Minister Sudhir Munguntiwar.