Six held for LTT-Patliputra train robbery

MUMBAI: The Railway police have arrested six people for robbing passengers on the LTT-Patliputra Express near Kalyan last week. The police have recovered 10 mobile phones worth ₹70,000 and some of the stolen cash from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the police teams investigating the robbery initially arrested Shahbaaz Shakeel Shaikh (22) and Saddam Hussain Abdul Rauf Shaikh (20) from Kalyan. On being interrogated, the two pleaded guilty to the crime and revealed information about their accomplices. The police subsequently arrested Sachin Masane (18), Satish Baludonde (20), Ravindra Dhongade (18) and Sagar Telam (22) on Sunday. One more accused, Akash Manohar (20), is on the run.

In the early hours of December 20, seven armed dacoits boarded the general compartment of the Patna-bound train at Kalyan, assaulted passengers and made away with ₹28,570 and several mobile phones.

Complainant Mohammad Abdus Salam (19), in a statement given to the Kalyan Railway Police, had said that the accused had boarded the train around 12:45 a.m. and robbed him and four other passengers at knifepoint.

“This was a sensational crime and had instilled fear into the minds of the passengers,” said Railway Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik. All accused are residents of the Igatpuri-Kasara belt. Apart from the mobile phones and cash, the police have seized two knives and knuckles used in the crime from them.

According to Mr. Kaushik, all seven men had earlier worked odd jobs on the railway line between Kalyan and Kasara and knew train schedules well. They also seemed to know the location of the RPF guard on the train.

“The train ususally halts between Kalyan and Kasara for technical reasons. The accused initiated the crime 10 minutes before this halt, and as soon as the train stopped, they fled the train with the stolen items. There was also a highway near the spot, and they used it to escape,” Mr. Kaushik said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they had commited a similar robbery on Kushinagar Express. But no complaints were filed with the police, who are now investigating the matter. One of the accused, Satish Baladonde alias Satya, is a seasoned criminal who was convicted of a dacoity earlier and was out on bail.

The police will present the accused in court, after which they will be taken into police custody.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu