Site sanctioned for second Doppler radar: BMC Commissioner tells HC

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that as per the recommendations of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), he has sanctioned a site for setting up the second Doppler radar system. The first Doppler radar is functioning in Colaba.

He told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak that the proposal for the project will be placed before the improvement committee and will then be sent to the general body of the civic body for the approval. The court said the committee should hold the meeting immediately and that all IMD officials concerned should be present. “The civic body has already wasted a lot of time by not following the court order and not fulfilling the commitments it made before us. This is an important issue. I don’t want Mumbai to go dark again during monsoon like it happened in the past. Life had come to a standstill. The city requires the second Doppler radar immediately.”

The court directed the BMC Commissioner to be present in the court next week to inform the Bench about the date on which the committee will hold the meeting. The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey, which highlighted the issues faced by the city on receiving heavy rainfall.

On September 1, the BMC had informed the court that it had identified a site at Veravalli Reservoir. The Additional Solicitor General had submitted that after the site was leased to them, they would construct a ground plus two storey building with an antenna of a 25-metre height for the second Doppler radar. The civic body’s counsel had said that the process of handing over the site will take about eight weeks and the court had directed the BMC to complete the work in 10 weeks.