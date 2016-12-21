Seven cops hurtin stone-pelting

more-in

Seven police personnel and a JCB driver were injured in a stone-pelting incident at Rabale on Monday evening.

MIDC officials were demarcating the hutment areas at Devidham Nagar in Digha, which were demolished. Police personnel were present at the spot for bandobast. Meanwhile, a mob of around 125 people gathered and started pelting stones at them. The injured policemen and the JCB driver were admitted to Vashi NMMC hospital.

Rabale MIDC police registered a case against 105 people for rioting and disrupting the work of government officers. Seventeen of them were arrested and produced before a court on Tuesday, which sent them to judicial custody. “Among the 17, eight are women. Two minors were detained and later let off,” said assistant police inspector Adinath Gawade of Rabale MIDC police station.