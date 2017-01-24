Sena manifesto promises to keep Aarey Colony green zone

more-in

MUMBAI: Even as talks between the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are under way, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday — Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary — released the party’s manifesto, saying promises from the BJP will be included in a later stage if an alliance takes place.

In what could be seen as the Sena’s attempt to snub the BJP, the party has promised to keep Aarey Colony a green zone, which is slotted for a car shed of the Mumbai Metro, a pet project of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Despite opposition from environment groups and political parties, the State government is firm on setting up the car shed. “Environment is important to us and hence we promise that the new development plan will showcase this colony as a green zone,” said Mr. Thackeray, adding it has nothing to do with the CM’s decision to use the colony for the Metro project.

The manifesto confirmed that the proposed Coastal Road, which will connect Nariman Point to Dahisar, is yet to receive the approval from the Centre.

Taking a cue from the Centre’s decision to merge the Railway Budget and the Finance Budget, the Sena promised to include the BEST budget with the civic body’s annual budget. It also promised beautification and restructure of all gardens, recreation centres for senior citizens, crèches, and four swimming pools in the city. The manifesto talked about developing tourist spots on the eastern coast on a 900-acre MbPT plot.

Among other sops, it promised to open e-learning centres for students and broaden the scope of teaching. The party also offered to give preference in jobs in BMC to those who had studied in civic schools, and promised motor cycle stands outside railway stations. Mr. Thackeray assured the dabbawala community to construct a ‘Dabbawala Bhavan’ in south Mumbai.

The manifesto, read out by Arvind Sawant, MP, disclosed the party’s plans in sectors like tourism, health, environment, in areas like sanitation and treatment of waste water, round-the-clock water supply, and free travel in BEST buses to students in school uniforms. It reiterated its promise that property tax for existing homes with a carpet area of up to 500 sqft will be waived off and there will be tax concessions for homes up to 700 sqft.

The Congress termed the manifesto an ‘old book’ with a ‘new cover’. “The Sena has not managed to fulfil a single promise from 2012 and it is repeating all of it now,” said opposition leader from Congress Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

The BJP said the party’s manifesto will be released soon. “We are in negotiations with the Sena and hence I prefer not to comment on what the Sena has said,” said party’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar.