Sea Hawks begin 1,000-km swim in honour of 26/11, Uri victims

Mumbai: The record-breaking sea swimming attempt by the Sea Hawks, a team of six sea swimmers, kicked off at Gateway of India on Saturday afternoon. The mixed team of serving and former servicemen as well as civilians will be attempting to break their record of 433 km by swimming from Mumbai to Mangalauru, a distance of 1,000 km.

The Hindu had in its November 21 edition reported how the Sea Hawks would be undertaking the exercise as a tribute to all those who lost their lives in the November 26 terror attacks in Mumbai, which left 166 dead and over 200 injured.

The team is led by Wing Commander Param Veer Singh, and includes retired Sergeant G Narahari, Leading Aircraftman Vicky Tokas, all of the Indian Air Force; Assistant Sub Inspector Shrikant Palande óf the Mumbai Police and two civilians; Rahul Chiplunkar, a state-level sea swimming champion and Manav Mehta, a 16-year-old sea swimming prodigy from Navi Mumbai.

The expedition, which is promoted by IDBI Bank, began after a short function at Gateway of India, which was attended by Piyush Goyal, Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines; Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta and IDBI Deputy Managing Director K P Nair.

“After the 9/11 attacks, the US began a campaign called, ‘I am American’. After the Paris attacks in November 2015, the French had a similar campaign. Today, as we recall the sacrifice of all those who laid down their lives in the 26/11 attacks, it is time for us to say, ‘I am a Mumbaikar’,” Mr. Goyal said.

All the dignitaries waved the Indian Tricolour as Wing Commander Singh jumped off the steps of the Gateway, while his team followed him on a boat. The six swimmers will be swimming in relay non-stop, and will aim to complete the feat in 15 days and nights.

“This historic swim is to pay tribute not only to the heroes of the 26/11 attack, but also to the victims of the Uri and the Pathankot attacks,” Wing Commander Singh said before embarking on the expedition.

“Even though associated in a small way, we are proud to join hands with Mr. Singh and his team of sea hawks, performing an open water swim which is greatly known in the world, except in the country,” Mr. Nair said.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu