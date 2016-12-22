Santa’s at the station

more-in

Mumbai: If you’d like to send some joy to less fortunate children, and if you use the Mumbai Metro, all you need to do is drop off some toys at one of several collection centres.

Radio station Big FM’s initiative, BeSanta, invites commuters make donations of toys at five locations — the Big FM office and the D.N. Nagar, Andheri, Saki Naka and Ghatkopar Metro stations — and they will be donated by Big FM to three city NGOs. The NGOs, Angel Xpress, Humara Bachpan, and Rescue Foundation, will then distribute them to children from less privileged families over the Christmas season. The campaign, which began on December 1, will remain open for donations until this Friday, the 23rd.

The campaign has been advertised regularly at the four Metro stations as well on Big FM, and the response so far has been heartening: the D.N. Nagar and Andheri metro station boxes are filled with large sacks and plastic covers. Big FM is also organising similar drives in New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

“The idea is to provide children who would not have access to presents and toys with the chance to enjoy the way those of us with more privilege get to,” says Ramandeep Kaur Dhillon, spokesperson for Big FM. “The initiative is a part of our efforts to ensure the inclusiveness and do good for less privileged communities,” a spokesperson from Mumbai Metro One, the privately held company that oversees the four Metro stations associated with the initiative, told The Hindu.

“When I found out about this initiative, I was quite excited to tell my daughter about it, so that the two of us could do something good,” says Smita Pengal (36), a recruitment consultant in the Andheri area. Her daughter, Keira (7), a student at Podar International School, was excited to help choose toys that would go to less fortunate children. "My daughter loves getting gifts from Santa, so I thought it was the perfect chance to give this same happiness to other children who do not get to enjoy. If we can help in a small way, it makes us feel really good.” Ms. Pengal dropped off a collection of toys at the Big FM office yesterday.

This Friday, Mumbai Metro will organise a joyride as a finale to the drive, for children who are part of NGO Angel Xpress’s programs. Angel Xpress works with children from slum areas and economically weaker backgrounds across Mumbai to supplement their school learning. Volunteers, usually stay-at-home mothers, teach the children English, Math and general issue-based education. 100 of the children that Angel Xpress works with, who are students of St. Catherine's School, Mount Mary School and Supari Tank Municipal School, will ride from D.N. Nagar to Ghatkopar and back on the Metro at 5:30 pm. One compartment will be reserved solely for them, and filled with toys, with Santa Claus (who will be played by Big FM RJ Anirudh Chawla) to give them away.

“The children we work with come from deprived backgrounds,” says Anubha Sharma, founder and CEO of Angel Xpress. “Celebrating Christmas with presents is not something they have access to. This toy donation drive allows us to give the children enriched childhoods with fun experiences. The fun element is what this initiative brings to their Christmas. It also helps get the children more engaged with us and with learning.” The initiative, she says, also gives all Mumbaikars a chance to get involved in charitable giving. “Anybody can drop off gifts to make children's lives better. It is a great way for us all to get involved and contribute as citizens to a more inclusive city, and give to the less fortunate.”

The writer is an intern with The Hindu

Be Santa donations can be made at D.N. Nagar, Andheri, Saki Naka and Ghatkopar Metro stations until December 23.