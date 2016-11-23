Sanpada police arrest rapist using decoy

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The Sanpada police, after a search of a fortnight, arrested a man on Tuesday, who had raped a 23-year-old girl in the pretext of helping her get a job at the residence of a doctor.

The accused, identified as Yogender Shankarlal Kataria (34), a resident of Koparkhairane, had been continuously changing locations after the crime. The police planned to trap him by making a lady call him and convince him to come to Sanpada. Kataria, who fell for the fake call girl, came to Sanpada and was arrested.

The victim, who worked as a house help in Millennium Towers at Sanpada, had left the job before Diwali and shifted to her brother’s house. After Diwali, she was again in search of a job and contacted her friend Kanta Bai, who worked with another family in Millennium Towers. Kanta Bai told her of a job at a doctor’s residence and asked her to meet Kataria, who worked as a cook.

On November 8, the victim met Kataria at Sanpada and went with him on his bike to Nerul. After reaching D.Y. Patil Hospital, the man made a phone call after which he told the victim that the doctor was busy in an operation and that they could have tea together till he gets free. “He took her to Kohinoor lodge at Shiravane and allegedly raped her,” said senior police inspector Galande. Kataria, who originally hails from Rajasthan, has been remanded in police custody till November 28.

The writer is a freelance journalist