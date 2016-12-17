Mumbai

Sand smugglers arrested

Mumbai: Two men from Gujarat were arrested from the Maharashtra-Gujarat border on Thursday for smuggling sand into the State. Police recovered 500 sacks of sand from their truck.

When the police flagged down the truck near Tungare Phata around 4.30 p.m., they found that the men did not have any permits to transport the sand.

The two accused, Irfan and Sadiq Hussain, were produced in Vasai court on Friday and were granted bail.

The writer is a freelance journalist

