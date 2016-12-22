Sahitya Akademi award for city writer Jerry Pinto

more-in

Mumbai: Critically-acclaimed Mumbai-based writer Jerry Pinto is among the 24 authors named for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2016 for his book Em and the Big Hoom.

In a telephonic conversation with The Hindu, the jovial novelist-cum-translator informs us that keeping up with his habit of missing phone calls from award organisers, he thought he had received a call from his publisher in Delhi. “So I called back and they said this is Sahitya Akademi, and it then dawned on me,” says Pinto, who will receive the award on February 22.

Set in Mumbai, Em and the Big Hoom is a gripping story of a dysfunctional family. The novel, published in 2012, had also won the prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize. “It’s kind of that feeling when you’re a parent and your kid is on the stage and you have that warm feeling that it’s your kid that they’re talking about. At the same time there’s also disbelief. It’s all mixed up,” says Pinto.

While Em and the Big Hoom may have won him accolades, but writing A Book of Light has been the most gratifying. “People trusted me to help them tell a story and the fact that it started a conversation about mental illness is really special,” shares Pinto.

But would winning the esteemed Sahitya Akademi Award make a difference? “In my writing life, not much will change. Although, people’s perception changes a little bit with each award; you never know, a year later I may be a pompous person,” he says in his typical witty style.