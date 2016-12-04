Ruckus by passengers delays overbooked Jet Airways flight

more-in

Mumbai: An overbooked Mumbai-Bhopal Jet Airways flight was held up at the Mumbai airport on Friday by an irate group of passengers who were headed to attend a wedding.

The group argued with the airline crew and ground staff when some group members were not allowed to board the plane. The flight was delayed by 90 minutes.

The wedding party of 80 people was booked on three PNRs. Most of the group had checked in.. But one batch of 17 came a bit late and was prevented from boarding as the flight was full by then.

The group members who were inside the flight demanded that the flight should not take off without the rest. This resulted in an unruly scene and security personnel were called in to handle the situation.

Other passengers complained of harassment by the group members, who allegedly threatened the airline with their political connections.

Jet Airways said in a statement, “A technical glitch resulted in Jet Airways flight 9W 7083 (S2 4621) BOM-BHO of December 02, 2016, being overbooked above the norm. This resulted in certain confirmed guests on the flight being denied boarding … The offloaded guests, part of a larger group, refused to accept the airline’s offer of compensation / re-accommodation on alternative flights, and together with other members of the group, proceeded to hold [up] the flight.”

It added that the offloaded guests were compensated as per DGCA guidelines and the technical glitch was corrected for subsequent bookings. “Jet Airways sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests,” it further said.

According to airport officials, apart from the 17 people who were not allowed to board the flight, five other passengers volunteered to deplane, accepting Jet Airways’ compensation of Rs. 10,000 and a complimentary ticket in another flight.