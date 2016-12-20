Rs. 23 lakh in new currency notes seized in Kalyan

Mumbai: The Thane police on Sunday evening seized Rs. 23 lakh in Rs. 2,000 denomination from two persons in Kalyan. The duo, identified as Nitin Jain (32) and Arvind Jain (34), both residents of Khadakpada, are suspected of running a currency notes exchange racket in Thane district, and the police have informed the Income Tax Department about the matter.

The action was taken based on a tip-off received by the Khadakpada police, according to which some men on a scooter would be coming to Adharwadi circle with a large number of new currency notes to exchange for old ones.

“The information was conveyed to the Bazarpeth police, and a team was sent to the spot. The team saw two men on a Suzuki Access scooter waiting at the circle. A search of the scooter revealed a bag full of Rs. 2,000 notes, after which the vehicle and the men were taken to the police station,” said an officer with the Thane police. The bag contained 11 bundles of 100 notes, and one bundle of 50 notes, all in Rs. 2,000 denomination.

“Investigations revealed that the duo were waiting for some clients who wanted to exchange old notes at a certain exchange rate. We are verifying this information,” the officer said.

The Bazarpeth police have recorded a diary entry under Section 102 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which empowers a police officer to seize any property which may be found under circumstances that create the suspicion of the commission of an offence.