Mumbai

Rs. 1.40 crore in new currency notes seized

more-in

Mumbai: Another cash seizure was reported in Mumbai on Friday, with the D N Nagar police seizing Rs. 1.40 crore in new currency notes.

Police officials said three suspects were detained on Juhu Versova Link Road during a routine nakabandi on Friday evening. “We have seized Rs. 1.40 crore in new currency notes. The three suspects are being interrogated. The Income Tax Department has been informed,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said.

Post a Comment
More In Mumbai
crime
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016 3:41:20 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Rs.-1.40-crore-in-new-currency-notes-seized/article16871157.ece

© The Hindu