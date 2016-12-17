Rs. 1.40 crore in new currency notes seized

Mumbai: Another cash seizure was reported in Mumbai on Friday, with the D N Nagar police seizing Rs. 1.40 crore in new currency notes.

Police officials said three suspects were detained on Juhu Versova Link Road during a routine nakabandi on Friday evening. “We have seized Rs. 1.40 crore in new currency notes. The three suspects are being interrogated. The Income Tax Department has been informed,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said.