Rs 1.06 lakh crore push for city’s transport infrastructure

more-in

MUMBAI: Having been neglected for the past 15 years, the city’s transport infrastructure is likely to get a boost in the coming five years, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday performing a “digital” Bhoomi Pooja of a number of key projects.

Mr Modi said that with these projects, investments collectively worth Rs. 1.06 lakh crore will be made in Mumbai.

The projects include two metro rail corridors, namely Metro 2B, the 23.5-km D.N. Nagar to Mankhurd corridor and the 32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor, which will come up at an estimated cost of Rs. 10,986 crore and Rs. 14,459 crore respectively. The State government has already approved these projects.

The other projects are the much-awaited 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the The Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase-III (MUTP-III), 2-km flyovers at Kalanagar junction in Bandra and a 5-km long Kurla-Vakola elevated road to ease traffic in these busy areas.

The State government is currently implementing three Metro rail projects across the city, which include the 18.5-km Dahisar (West) to D.N. Nagar Metro-2A corridor, 33.5-km Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, and 16.5-km Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) Metro-7 corridor. These corridors are expected to reduce overcrowding in suburban trains and traffic on roads.

The five corridors, once completed in three to five years, will provide connectivity to most parts of the city, according to the State government.

“More than five million commuters will board the Metro network every day from the 114 stations that will be constructed on this 125-km stretch. The network will be interconnected and also provide changes at the monorail corridor and suburban rail system,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the function to lay the foundation stone of the projects at BKC.

“The network will create more than 50,000 jobs in skilled and unskilled sectors. The cost of constructing this 125-km Metro network is pegged at Rs. 61,289 crore,” said UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The six-lane, 22-km long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, estimated to cost Rs. 17,843 crore, will establish connectivity between South Mumbai and the mainland and will help develop the mainland and parts of Raigad district.

“This link will connect southern Mumbai with the mainland and pave way for easy connectivity to Panvel, Pune and further down towards southern India,” said Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

The State government, during the ceremony, also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Railway Ministry to implement the MUTP-III, which includes procurement of 47 new-age suburban trains, adding 300 new suburban services, expanding facilities at the Thane station, quadrupling the Virar-Dahanu stretch, a new 28-km corridor between Panvel, Karjat and Khopoli, and other projects. An investment of Rs. 52,000 crore is mooted under the MUTP-III.

The Railways also exchanged MoUs with the Government of Maharashtra for the 48 km Bandra-Virar Elevated Rail Corridor, CST-Panvel Elevated Rail Corridor and the 70-km Vasai-Diva-Panvel suburban corridor.

The two flyovers at Kalanagar Junction, Bandra — one leading towards the Sea Link and the other approaching Bandra-Kurla Complex — are expected to provide seamless connectivity to BKC and reduce traffic congestion in the area. Together, they are estimated to cost Rs. 164 crore.

The 5-km long Kurla-Vakola Elevated Road, an extension of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, is expected to provide better connectivity to BKC as well as to ease traffic problem in the area. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 414 crore.

The State government plans to complete most of these projects before the next assembly polls in 2019.