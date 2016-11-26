Rediscovering the original writing machine

more-in

The book With Great Truth & Regard is a befitting tribute to the humble typewriter and its understated role in bringing about a cultural revolution

While for some the typewriter gave life to their thoughts, for others it was a source of income. Travelling back in time, the book With Great Truth & Regard – edited by Sidharth Bhatia – explores what it meant to be living and working in India in the latter half of the 20th century, where the sights and sounds of a typewriter were ubiquitous. Here are three excerpts from the book that elicits nostalgia for the machine and its intricate relationship with the city of Mumbai and its people.

Bhide—The Typewriter Artist

“I was always good at drawing,” says Bhide, a resident of Dadar, Mumbai. “I wanted to join the JJ School of Arts and would have got admission also”. Financial constraints however, made him settle for a career in typing. He took this in his stride. “You don’t always get the window seat while travelling”, his friend had once told him.

The artist in him surfaced after a series of jobs at the Esplanade Court and Bombay University in the 60s. One day, while at work at the Union Bank, he was asked to type some intercom numbers which he ingeniously typed out in the form of a telephone. It was a hit with everyone in the office. He decided to explore his talent further, practicing by using his typewriter before and after office hours. “Never during,” he added with firmness.

He took to drawing portraits. “It takes six to seven hours,” he says nonchalantly. When asked, he said that Dilip Kumar was the most difficult to sketch, because he had so much hair! Bhide always knew that he was good. Brimming with selfconfidence, he took a typed sketch of Laxman’s Common Man to R.K. Laxman. Sure enough, he loved it, declaring that Bhide was now his friend. He rattles off with glee the names of other cartoonists and columnists who have appreciated his work – Mangesh Tendulkar, Behram “Busybee” Contractor and Mario Miranda. Mario, even urged him to put up an exhibition that he himself would go on to inaugurate. That was big news!

When he took voluntary retirement from Union Bank, he asked the office if he could buy the Halda on which he had typed and sketched for years. “I share an intimacy with the typewriter, and not with my desk, nor with my chair.” The administration refused, but the Chairman stepped in, allowing Bhide to purchase it for one rupee!

He states unequivocally that typing is an art. That would explain peoples’ continued fascination with Bhide’s talent. His latest portrait was one of ex-President, Pratibha Patil which he planned to send to her, or better still, present to her in person. The artist and the typewriter show no signs of stopping!

Davar’s College

When you walk into Davar’s College in Mumbai’s Fort area today, the loudest noise you might hear is of someone calling for a cup of tea. It’s hard to imagine what it must have sounded like with 75 typewriters pounding away from 8 am to 5:45 pm. Puran Davar, the principal of the college, says she still misses that sound, “the patting of the keys”.

Sohrab Davar founded Davar’s in 1900, after he returned from England having studied chartered accountancy. Davar’s taught a number of professional and vocational courses, which included accountancy, banking, commercial training, secretarial and shorthand and typing. Today, the range and scope of the college has increased and kept pace with the times. Students sit in air-conditioned rooms and work on computers. But in memory and in sentiment, the typewriter holds pride of place.

Silloo Chinigar, director, Secretarial Studies, proudly shows off the one Godrej Prima typewriter the college has kept for old time’s sake in one of the classrooms. It is grand and imposing and it is hard to imagine that its time has passed. Using the typewriter, she says, was a satisfying experience because it was comfortable and light – especially compared to other models of the day where the keyboards were often too hard or even too deep. “I had a sentimental attachment to my machines,” she says.

Interestingly, as the world has moved on to computers, government employees still come to learn how to use a typewriter – the last bastion of a bygone era it seems. “The government is keeping the typewriter alive,” laughs Chinigar. The college kept abreast of the innovations that the typewriter underwent. Electric typewriters became the fad – although there was little difference in usage. The electronic typewriter arrived at Davar’s about 25 years ago and Chinigar points out that they were the sole trainers for Godrej’s electronic typewriters in Mumbai.

As the typewriter has become obsolete, so has a sort of attention to detail, feel Davar, Chinigar and Arzan Rikhye, senior executive. There was a need to get everything perfect when you learnt on a typewriter. The implication is that the computer – perhaps because error correction is so easy – encourages casualness.

A gruelling course was set out for those who studied typing. They had to learn how to type letters, then reports and finally manuscripts. This was the most difficult of all – because not only did your typing have to be perfect but you also had to correctly interpret all the proof-reading symbols. “Typewriting was learnt perfectly,” the three ladies sigh almost as one, nostalgia thick in their voices. Then there was the maintenance of the machine, the cleaning of the keyboards and the understanding of how the machine works. Anyone who has used a typewriter knows how attached you can get to one machine, how you alone seem to understand its rhythm and its quirks.

Students also changed over the years from women who wanted to become secretaries to men who became stenographers.

Law firms and the government apparently preferred men in these roles. Today, the prospective student could start a job as a data entry operator to just about anyone. Indeed, a student trained at Davar's is a sought after employee, with many MNCs even, vying for the candidate.

As you walk out of Davar’s College on to the long corridor which takes you to a grand staircase in an old Fort building redolent with memories of Bombay’s grand past, you swear you can hear the tap, tap, tap of keys in a syncopated rhythm – a salute to a lost art.

The Parsi Homeopath at Princess Street

On Princess Street, in Mumbai’s busy Dhobi Talao neighbourhood sits The Parsi Homeopathic Pharmacy, which has been dispensing medicines for the last 30 years. It’s a narrow shop, but quite deep with one wall lined with a cabinet that holds glass bottles of differing sizes containing a range of medicines for a variety of ailments. Sitting on a high stool, in the middle of what may seem like chaos, is a slightly harrowed looking Mahrukh Calagopi, the grey haired proprietor of the pharmacy. In front of her on the broad store counter and in the middle of bills and prescriptions, two telephones and bottles of medicines waiting to be handed over to customers, is a green Olympia typewriter. “We’ve been using it for the last 26 years to type these labels on the bottles,” says Mahrukh, showing me the faded labels on the bottles behind her. “We prefer the typewriter over the pen because just in case some liquid drips, the writing will not smudge,” she adds earnestly.

The battered looking Olympia, with sticking plaster holding up its frame at the corners, is used by the Calagopis and their staff to type some 300-odd medicine bottle labels every day.

