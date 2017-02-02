Railway police rein in crime rate

more-in

According to data released by the Government Railway Police, incidents of crime against passengers such as murder, rape, molestation, and theft decreased to 7,233 in 2016 from 7,335 in 2015.

Niket Kaushik, Commissioner, Government Railway Police, said the figure was the result of measures taken over the years to reduce the incidence of crime. “We have been conducting continuous drives and creating awareness among passengers. This is why we have been able to cut down on crime.”

Despite the positive outcome, the police said they were expecting better results. A senior police official of the Central Railway said, “The number of passengers are increasing every day, but the staff strength in the railway police force has hardly risen. We have been working on different ways to curb crime with the personnel.”

The official said increased vigil, monitoring through CCTV cameras, inspection by officers in mufti has helped the force nab culprits. The police officers not only patrol all the platforms but also keep a check on suspicious activities in train compartments. Another official said, “Apart from lifting bags and snatching chains, thieves now increasingly target high-end smartphones. Every day, 77 lakh passengers use Mumbai’s suburban rail network. Crime on the Central line was more when compared with the Western line.