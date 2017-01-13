Rabale NCP corporator held on atrocity charge

more-in

Mumbai: An NCP corporator from Digha ward in Rabale has been arrested after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Thane Sessions Court on Thursday. Officers at Rabale MIDC police station said Mr. Gavte had approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail after being booked on an atrocity charge. Upon being ordered to surrender to the police by the SC, he approached the Thane Sessions Court for bail, but the judge ordered the police to arrest Mr. Gavte after referring to the apex court’s order. He has been remanded in police custody for one day.

Mr. Gavte was booked for allegedly harassing Sagar Sonkamble, 30, the Republican Party of India president for Digha, who attempted suicide on September 15 last year. In a two-page suicide note, Mr. Sonkamble had claimed he was in depression after Mr. Gavte registered false criminal cases against him in a bid to force him into joining the NCP. His brother, Mangesh, said, “My brother felt harassed by the fake cases against him, but he was exonerated by the court. However, the harassment did not stop. On September 15, Mr. Gavte had threatened to intensify the harassment. Dismayed, Sagar tried to commit suicide, but recovered after four days.”