Queues shorter, but wait for cash continues

Mumbai: Queues at most ATMs and banks across the city were shorter than expected on Wednesday, but complaints of shortage of cash and customers not being able to withdraw the maximum permissible amount abounded as banks braced for payday demand.

R.C. Lodha, Executive Director, Central Bank of India, said, “We have made adequate arrangements to meet the higher demand for cash as salaries would be credited into customers account (as the month turns). In our bank, there would be no shortage of cash.”

However, many customers who went to banks on Wednesday to withdraw money for monthly expenses a day ahead of salary day complained that the cash they get was much below the withdrawal limit. “I managed to get only Rs. 4,000 this morning though the withdrawal limit is Rs. 24,000. I was told there has been little cash supplied to banks in the last few days. I will have to wait and try my luck later in the day,” K. Swamy, a South Mumbai resident, said.

Barring banks with a huge customer base, turnouts were lower compared to the initial days of demonetisation. In some places, the rush increased in the afternoon after banks were replenished with cash to meet customer demands amid fears of heightened crunch due to salary payments.

Many complained of ATMs being shut in their area for a fortnight, while others said they were being given coins as part of high withdrawals. “There are four to five ATMs of leading banks in my locality, but they have been shut for over a week,” a resident of Andheri said.

However, there were some who appeared unfazed by the cash chaos. According to a Bhandup resident Hemang Palan, the situation on ground has improved significantly. “The situation was chaotic in the initial days, but not now. I think people have realised that this move to demonetise high denomination notes is in the larger benefit of the country, and are putting up with the decision,” he said.

Also, the public has come to terms with the fact that it may take some more days to resolve the crisis, as most of the ATMs are yet to be recalibrated. Nitin Sharma, a budding artist, said one has to bear some pain to get some gain in the coming months. “My retired father and I did face difficulties in the first few days, but there is no such rush or mismanagement. Banks with bigger customer base are seeing a bit of rush, but they have streamlined their services and there are separate queues for senior citizens,” he said.

Some, though, expressed their displeasure with the design and parity of new notes. A senior doctor working with a government hospital said, “I withdrew some thousands. Though there was no rush outside the bank, I was shocked to find disparity in the note designs. For a few seconds, I thought it was fake. Then I downloaded the Narendra Modi Keynote app and confirmed it by running Mr. Modi’s speech after scanning it.” He also claimed that situation of cash crisis was improving fast. — PTI