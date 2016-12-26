Protest to save Church land from builder

more-in

MUMBAI: Over a hundred people from the Christian community protested outside Our Lady of Remedy Church in Kandivali on Christmas Day against a land acquisition notice served to the church trustees by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC wants to acquire the land to widen Gaondevi Road.

“As we enquired into the matter, it became evident that the said widening of the road is done only to benefit a new 32-storey tower that has come up in the vicinity, which lacks an access road even after completion of the construction. Why should we give our land for the benefit of a builder?” asked Dolphy D’souza, spokesperson for Save our Land (SOUL). The protest was organised by SOUL, the All Indian Catholic Union (Maharashtra), Bombay Catholic Sabha and the Watchdog Foundation and Guardians United.

The protesters alleged that despite repeated requests made by the 450-year-old church and community members for a meeting to hear their say, the administration has been adamant on its stand. “The Poisar bus depot stands on the church’s land. It is clear that we never say no to give our land to a project which benefits society. But we will not give the land for a builder. Hence, we decided to start our protest on Christmas, and it will continue,” said Mr. D’souza.