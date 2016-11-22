Probe into allegations of infant death in Pune hospital

more-in

Parents alleged that the treatment was delayed because the hospital refused to accept old currency notes.

The Joint Charity Commissioner, Pune has appointed an officer to probe into the allegations surrounding an infant’s death in the city-based Ruby Hall clinic. The parents of the infant alleged last week that the clinic refused to accept old currency notes.

“Nitin Jadhav, Deputy Joint Charity Commissioner, has been appointed to inquire into the allegations. He will record statements of both parties and submit a report to me, after which it will be sent to the State government for further action,” S.B. Kachare, Joint Charity Commissioner, Pune said.

Mr. Kachare also said that Kailas Mahale, an inspector from the Charity Commissioner’s office, had been appointed at the Ruby Hall clinic for a week to preclude any possible inconveniences to patients coming there for emergency treatment.

“While no complaint has been filed against the Ruby Hall clinic, we have acted based on media reports which highlighted the incident. The Charity Commissioner has already ordered all charity hospitals across the State to give priority to treatment and not reject patients who may not be able to pay in new notes,” he informed.

Last week, the couple, Amrapali and Gaurav Khunte, alleged that their two-day-old girl child died as a consequence of Ruby Hall clinic authorities demanding the estimated expenditure of the treatment in new denomination notes.

The Ruby Hall clinic denied the accusations of the Khunte family, saying that the hospital always “adhered to a humane policy” in times of emergency.

Meanwhile, Pune District Collector Saurabh Rao has ordered all private hospitals in the district to accept cheques if patients did not have cash in new currency notes.