Prisons dept. to probe Lakdawala aide’s jail activities

Mumbai: The State Prisons Department has initiated an inquiry into how Prashant Rao, an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, managed to issue instructions to the gang’s footsoldiers despite being incarcerated in Nashik Central Jail.

Rao’s criminal activities came to light on November 28 this year after three men were arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with an alleged plot to murder a city-based businessman. The trio were allegedly instructed by Rao to kill the businessman, who, police said, was passing on orders issued by Lakdawala.

Prisons officials said while the crime branch report on Rao’s involvement is still awaited, they have started an inquiry into the matter. “Rao’s cell has searched but we did not find a mobile phone or any contraband. It is difficult to say at this point whether Rao made calls to Lakdawala and the arrested accused from inside prison. He had also been produced in court in Mumbai recently, and it is possible that he may have made the calls during that time. We need to know Rao’s location at the time that the calls were made,” Additional Director General (Prisons) Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay said.

The crime branch has asked for Call Data Records (CDR) of the cell phones seized from the arrested accused, identified as Sagar Indulkar, 25, Ankush Tayde, 21, and Sagar Chavan, 24, from their service providers to pinpoint Rao’s location during his conversations with the trio. The CDRs and a summary of their analysis will be a part of the report that the crime branch will send to the Prisons Department.

“According to investigations so far, Rao not only contacted Indulkar and gave him the job but also put him in touch with Chavan, who arranged for weapons. There appears to have been repeated contact between Rao and the trio, and between Rao and Lakdawala. We are investigating this aspect,” a crime branch officer said.

Mr. Upadhyay added, "Once we get the Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s report and find out Rao’s location, we will proceed with our inquiry. If the CDRs place him in Nashik jail at the time the calls were made, we will take action accordingly. If the calls were made on the way to or from court to prison, or in or around the court premises, relevant authorities will be informed.”