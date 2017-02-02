Principal held for assaulting Adivasi student

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The Khandeshwar police have arrested the principal of Jai Malhar English School run by Ahilyabai Holkar Trust in Panvel, for allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old Adivasi student. The incident occurred on January 8, but it came to light on Tuesday when her parents had gone to meet their daughter in the hostel.

Principal Suvidha Bedade had used a hot ladle and burned the skin behind the neck of the Standard IV student after she confessed to stealing ₹100 from her teacher’s purse.

The victim’s parents, residents of Pen in Raigad district, registered a police complaint against the principal on Wednesday. On January 8, a teacher had complained to the principal that ₹100 was stolen from her bag. The principal then questioned a few students who denied the allegation. Later when she ordered the teacher to check their bags, the student confessed to stealing. “After she confessed, the principal punished by burning her skin with a hot ladle. We have arrested her under sections of the Atrocity Act and the Juvenile Justice Act and Sections 324 and 506 of the IPC. She will be produced before Alibag Sessions Court,” said senior police inspector Jayraj Chapria of Khandeshwar station.