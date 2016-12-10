Policy for daycare centres soon: govt.

more-in

NAGPUR: After the recent incident in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar, where a nine-month-old child was brutally assaulted by an employee of her daycare centre, the State government is in the process of framing an inclusive policy for the moderation of daycare centres. The assault, captured on CCTV, led to widespread outrage.

Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil told the Legislative Assembly on Friday that the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare has been asked to come up with a policy for supervision of and training for day care centres and their staff members. “The policy will include inspection of daycare centre staff, listing of food being given to the kids and installation of CCTVs. It has also been observed that these centres, though specialised in taking care of children, can operate with just a shop license; no other criterion is applied. The whole procedure will be made stringent through the policy,” he said.

Council chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar too directed the State government to take measures. “This is clearly a commercial activity, and in that case the entire staff must be specially trained to carry out this job of taking care of children. The State government can also bring special amendments in the IPC to tackle such heinous crimes. Also, the police officer who doesn’t register the crime immediately should be suspended,” he said.

Shiv Sena MLC Ravindra Fatak, who raised the issue, asked if other children at Purva Daycare and Play School were drugged, as the video footage shows them sleeping when the employee was assaulting the infant. Mr. Patil accepted that the police did search for the possible use of drugs, which turned out to be false.

Dr. Neelam Gorhe of the Sena demanded action against Kharghar police station officers who initially refused to register the complaint, instead asking the aggrieved parents to produce CCTV footage. “Yes, the actions of the concerned police officer are suspicious. We have ordered an inquiry against him and strictest of action will be taken following the completion of the inquiry,” Mr. Patil said.