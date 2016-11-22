Police to seek court permission to arrest engineer’s parents

more-in

Navi Mumbai: Following the arrest of an engineer of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), the Nerul police are planning to approach court for seeking permission to arrest his aged parents, who were also involved in assaulting and robbing a motorist.

On Saturday, Kamothe resident Raghavendra Mahendrakar (36), and his parents — Vijay Mahendrakar (72) and Shyamala Mahendrakar (68) — both retired doctors, were travelling in their Wagon R at around 7.30 p.m. Mahendrakar applied sudden brake at Uran phata when Dharmendra Singh (34), a resident of Thane, rammed his Baleno. “According to Singh’s complaint, after the accident, he offered the accused and his parents to pay for the damage. But Mahendrakar family started assaulting him,” said senior police inspector Adhikrao Pol of Nerul station.

The family also robbed Singh of his three tola gold bracelet, mobile phone, and Rs. 1 lakh in cash. They broke the tail light of his car and made away with the car key. “Valuables worth Rs. 2.20 lakh were robbed. The crime happened in a fit of rage. Singh, who is into event management, was returning from a meeting in Pune. We traced Mahendrakar using his car number and arrested him. His father has undergone a cataract surgery and his mother is ill. So to arrest them, we will seek permission from court,” said the police officer. The accused have been booked under Sections 394, 427 and 34 of the IPC.

The writer is a freelance journalist