Police investigation is slow: Ritisha’s parents

Mumbai: The parents of baby Ritisha, who was admitted to a Navi Mumbai hospital after being assaulted by a maid at her daycare centre in Khargar, said they were disappointed with the investigation in a meeting on Friday with Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale.

Ruchita and Rajat Sinha, whose 10-month-old daughter was subjected to a horrific attack that left her injured, submitted a letter to Mr. Nagrale that sought information on action taken against the accused, and why the daycare centre’s owner is still absconding. The Sinhas have also demanded they be shown CCTV footage recorded at the daycare centre on November 21, the day the assault on Ritisha took place.

They also sought to know the status of the grievance registered with the Chief Minister’s Office for strict action against the daycare centre and both accused and trial in a fast track court. The Sinhas had met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 27.

Ruchita said, “We have been requesting parents of other kids to come forward, but no one has contacted us till now. The police claim they are going through CCTV footage. We feel they should check a whole month’s footage. They have not been able to trace the daycare owner, Priyanka Nikam, which is very disappointing. She is a local resident with many relatives, yet they can’t find her.” Mr. Nagrale said he is positive about the investigation.

Ritisha, who has been discharged from hospital, is still undergoing treatment for the fracture and clots.