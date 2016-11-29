Police custody for maid in infant assault case

more-in

Mumbai: Afsana Shaikh, main accused in the assault on a 10-month-old infant at a daycare centre in Panvel, has been remanded in police custody till November 3 by a local court. Shaikh, who worked as a caregiver at Purva Pre School and Nursery, was initially charged with causing grevious hurt to Ritisha and later charged with attempt to murder.

PI Devidas Sonawane, Kharghar police station, said, “Though no parent has approached us till now, we are trying to find out if she has assaulted other children earlier. We are also checking CCTV footage.” The police has also served daycare centre proprietor Priyanka Nikam, 34, with a notice asking her to appear in court. “The court issued a notice after attempt to murder charges were added in the case. Since she was not available at her residence, we pasted the notice outside and also gave a copy to her father, who stays in CBD Belapur. We have also submitted a report about the same to the court with the photo panchnama of the notice we served,” he said. Nikam is still absconding.

The police have been hunting for Nikam in various places in Raigad district and Kolhapur, where she has relatives. “We can’t call her to be an absconder since legally she has been granted bail. Once she appears in court, we will appeal for her bail to be cancelled and try for her custody,” Mr. Sonawane added.

